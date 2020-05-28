Beverly Heathcott
Beverly "Nana" Jean Heathcott, 78, of Fort Smith passed away May 26, 2020, at her home surrounded by the warmth of her loving family. She was born Aug. 26, 1941, in Bristow, Okla., to William Butler and Juanita Johnston Butler.
Beverly was a hard worker and used her skill and tenacity in the ownership of several businesses. She also worked for 26 years at AT&T, as well as several years at Transkrit. In addition, she was a realtor for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Roger Stephenson.
Beverly is survived by her husband, Michael Heathcott of Fort Smith; two daughters, Cindy Key and husband Don of Oklahoma City and Pam Grist and husband Ronnie of Fort Smith; a sister, Louise Boucher and husband Bob of Tulsa; a brother, Allan Butler and wife Sandra of Broken Arrow, Okla.; four grandchildren, Madeline Skelton and husband Chris of Oklahoma City, Jonathan Key of Tulsa and Kenleigh Godwin and Taylor Grist, both of Fort Smith; and a great-granddaughter, Isabelle Skelton.
Celebration of Beverly's life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 4 at Forest Park Cemetery. Friends and family are welcome. Services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to River Valley Regional Food Bank, 1617 S. Zero St., Fort Smith, AR 72901; or Reynolds Cancer Support House, 3324 S. M St., Fort Smith, AR 72903.
Published in Times Record from May 28 to May 31, 2020.