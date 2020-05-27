Home

Beverly Luedke


1928 - 2020
Beverly Luedke Obituary
Beverly Luedke
Beverly Teague Luedke passed peacefully from this life on May 19, 2020, in Alma at the age of 91. She was born June 8, 1928, in Tucson, Ariz., to George and Demarious (Quick) Foster. She had a passion for life and her family.
She was preceded in death by her first husband and the father of her children, Clayton Teague; her second husband, Dennis Luedke; and her parents.
She is survived by three children, Michael Teague of Alma, Johnny Teague of Mounds, Okla., and Shirley Wynn (Frank) of Alma; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was one of the strongest people we knew and will be missed by many.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Alma Nursing and Rehabilitation for their care and love during her residency.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, May 30 at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Jim Cook officiating.
Published in Times Record on May 28, 2020
