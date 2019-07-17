Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Masterson-Estep
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Masterson-Estep


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly Masterson-Estep Obituary
Beverly Masterson-Estep
Beverly A. Masterson-Estep, 92, of Alma passed away July 17, 2019, at her home. She was born April 22, 1927, in Park Falls, Wis., to the late Roland and Juanita (Juno) Goellner. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Estep.
Cremation is under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Survivors include a son, Bill Masterson of Las Vegas; stepdaughters, Debbie VanZandt of Fairfield, Calif., DeeDee Bartlett of Enumclaw, Wash., Jackie DeFrancesco of Glenolden, Pa., and Sandy Johnson of Alma; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.