Beverly Philpot
Beverly Mae Lyle Philpot, 58, of Mena died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Church of God in Mena with burial at Highland Cemetery in Cherry Hill under the direction of Beasley-Wood Funeral Home in Mena.
She is survived by her husband, Steve; two daughters, Tosha Bissell and Tawaynea Tedder; three sons, Andy, Colby and Clay Philpot; a sister, Julie Daniels; four brothers, Gene, Ronnie, Rick and Mark Lyle; and several grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 19, 2019