Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beasley-Wood/Geyer-Quillin Funeral Home - Mena
611 Janssen Avenue
Mena, AR 71953
479-394-1310
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Philpot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Philpot


1951 - 2019
Send Flowers
Beverly Philpot Obituary
Beverly Philpot
Beverly Mae Lyle Philpot, 58, of Mena died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Church of God in Mena with burial at Highland Cemetery in Cherry Hill under the direction of Beasley-Wood Funeral Home in Mena.
She is survived by her husband, Steve; two daughters, Tosha Bissell and Tawaynea Tedder; three sons, Andy, Colby and Clay Philpot; a sister, Julie Daniels; four brothers, Gene, Ronnie, Rick and Mark Lyle; and several grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -