Beverly Schneider
Beverly "Bev" Ann Patrick Schneider, 55, of Fort Smith went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 21, 2020, after a courageous year-and-a-half-long battle with cancer. She was an avid thrill seeker and nature lover. She especially loved sky diving, chasing tornados and anything else many others would have shied away from. She was a talented artist and loved to draw. Bev was very loved and will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Doris Bryson; her father, Roger Patrick Sr.; and her husband, Fred Schneider.
Bev is survived by a daughter, Malinda Warburton; two brothers, Mac Patrick and Jimmy Patrick; and a sister, Mandy Carlson.
Arrangements are under the direction of Westfield Chapel in Springdale.
Online condolences may be made at www.westfieldchapel.com.
Published in Times Record on May 24, 2020