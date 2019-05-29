Home

McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Viewing
Friday, May 31, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
Beverly Tennant Obituary
Beverly Tennant
Beverly Sue Tennant, 68, of Greenwood passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at a Fort Smith hospital. She was co-owner of Tennant Construction.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Liberty Cemetery.
Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m.
She is survived by her husband, Elvin Tennant; one son, Jeff Tennant and wife Michelle of Greenwood; one brother, Robert Bishop and wife Helen of Charleston; two sisters, Pauline Hammons of Lavaca and Elizabeth Pearson and husband Jim Bill of Greenwood; two grandchildren, Courtney Burchett and husband Corbin of Broken Arrow, Okla., and Erin Morris and husband Brandon of Pocola; and two great-grandchildren, Stetson and Kaseton.
She was preceded in death by her son, Curtis Tennant; and granddaughter, Kelsey Tennant.
To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record from May 30 to May 31, 2019
