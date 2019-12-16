|
|
Bexta Pitchford
Bexta Jean Pitchford, of Highlands Ranch, Colo., was born March 6, 1953, in Fort Smith to Lester K. Sr. and Amy (Blaylock) Pitchford. She passed away Dec. 11, 2019, in Highlands Ranch at the age of 66. Bexta was a 1971 graduate of Heavener High School. She came to know the Lord as a young person at First Baptist Church in Heavener, then served as a faithful member as an adult at Grand Avenue Baptist Church in Fort Smith before moving to Colorado to serve the Lord there. Bexta attended Eastern Oklahoma State College then graduated from Westark Community College in Fort Smith to take her first position as a pediatric registered nurse at Spark's Hospital in Fort Smith. Later, she decided to become an adventurer and joined her friends in a big move to the Denver area, where she worked at a hospital for many years and then for UnitedHealthcare. She enjoyed the passing years in her new homeland of Colorado surrounded by friends and snow-covered mountains, where she spent many hours around warm fires and skiing.
Bexta was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Earl Pitchford and Bobby C. Pitchford and his wife Patsy; two brothers-in-law, Carl Richmond and Jesse C. Finch; and a nephew, Keith Pitchford.
She is survived by three sisters, Wanda Richmond of Lufkin, Texas, Helen Deffenbaugh and husband Ed of Poteau and Sue Finch of Hutto, Texas; two brothers, L.K. Pitchford and wife Norma of Poteau and Bill Pitchford and wife Lynne of Heavener; a sister-in-law, Pat Pitchford of Bossier City, La.; and numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and -nephews and great-great-nieces and -nephews.
Memorial service to celebrate Bexta's life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Brock Hardin officiating. Burial of cremains will be at Heavener Memorial Park, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home in Heavener.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 18, 2019