|
|
B.G. Hendrix
B.G. Hendrix, 97 years old, passed away March 21, 2020, at Pink Bud Nursing Home in Greenwood. He was born Dec. 16, 1922, in Jenny Lind. He was raised in Sebastian County, graduated from Winslow High School and then attended Tulsa University on a basketball scholarship. He was a lifelong member of First Methodist Church in Fort Smith, a 33rd degree Mason, a past monarch of Amerita Grotto and a Shriner, a member and past commander of the Amvets Post in Fort Smith and state surgeon general. He was recognized in 2016 for 70 continuous years of membership in American Legion Post 31. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard during World War II aboard a destroyer escort, where he was injured when his ship was struck by a torpedo and he remained in the Marine hospital in Maryland for four months recovering from his injuries. He always said, "Can you imagine the anxiety of my mother with her three sons serving the same time in the war? All three were injured."
Mr. Hendrix probably spent more years in public service than anyone in western Arkansas. He served two years on the quorum court, four years as county coroner, 34 years as a state representative and speaker of the house and from 1989-90 was on the 77th General Assembly. He also served several days as governor when both the governor and lieutenant governor were out of the state and was appointed sheriff for six weeks following the death of the current sheriff, until a new one was appointed by the governor. As speaker of the house, he was chosen to represent other state speakers in Taiwan at the inauguration of the president of the Republic of China. Mr. Hendrix became a member of the State House in 1963 and served as chairman of the House Transportation Committee, vice chair of the Select House Management Committee and the Select Joint Budget Committee. He previously served as speaker pro tempore of the House and was a former chairman and long-term member of the Legislative Council. He also served on the Oil and Gas, Rivers and Harbors and Correction and Parole Institutions and was a majority leader for four years. He served as state chairman of the AARP Legislative Committee, vice chairman of the House Management and House Insurance and Commerce Committees, Legislative Council Review Committee and the Legislative Council Administrative Rules and Regulations Committee. He served as member of the Environmental and Natural Resources Subcommittee of the Arkansas-Oklahoma River Compact Commission, a legislative member of the U.S. Department of Transportation Rural and Mass Transit Committee and a chairman of the National Sub-Committee on Corrections and Southern Transportation Committee. He was a former Sebastian County Civil Defense coordinator and was on the advisory committee to the State Civil Defense. He was active in regional and national legislative affairs and a former chairman of the Southern Legislative Conference Transportation Committee. He was a charter commissioner of the Education Commission of the States and a member of the Transportation and Communications Committee of the National Conference of State Legislatures State-Federal Assembly. He also served on the six-member Council of State Governments Advisory Committee on Rural Public Transportation.
Mr. Hendrix was also a licensed funeral director, a consultant with the Western Arkansas Planning and Development District and licensed in real estate and insurance. He was volunteer chairman of the AARP legislative committee, an emeritus member of the Rodeo Fair Board and established the first ambulance service in Fort Smith, Twin City Ambulance Co. He was a member of Hope Center Board of Directors, Sebastian County Red Cross, Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce, Fort Smith Boy's Club. He was a former vice chairman of the March of Dimes and a board member of the Good Samaritan Committee and Board member Project Compassion. He was the recipient of the Fort Smith Superior Senior Citizen Award and was also awarded the President's Volunteer Service Award and President's Call to Service Award.
Mr. Hendrix would never talk about these things and was never one to "toot his own horn." He once stated, "The best way to exercise your heart is to reach down and pick someone up." This was his modus operandi throughout his many years of service. His hobby and passion was helping people throughout the state when they had nowhere else to turn. He wanted to make Arkansas a better, more prosperous state for its citizens and made this his lifelong work as he continued to have an office in downtown Fort Smith until his death. Many citizens continued to stop by his office to visit and even still asked for help.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Janis; three brothers, Dotson, P.C. and Jerry Hendrix; his parents Bert and Thelma Hendrix; and two brothers and sisters-in-law, Gene and Kitty Bookhammer and Bill and Kitty Williams.
Mr. Hendrix is survived by two children, Dan Hendrix and wife Marilyn of Fayetteville and Robin Von Hemel and husband Donnie of Piedmont, Okla.; five grandchildren, Danny Hendrix of Fayetteville, Kristen Henbest and husband Dr. Barry Henbest of Rogers, Evan Hendrix of Fayetteville, Ann Smith and husband Eric Smith of Franklin, Tenn., and Tess Von Hemel of Piedmont; seven great-grandchildren; and his friends, the Hopkins family. He also leaves behind a sister-in-law, Barbara Hendrix; and his nieces and nephews in Arkansas and Delaware.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Fort Smith Boys and Girls Clubs, Amvets Fort Smith Post or American Legion Post 31 or the .
In order to protect the health of his many friends and family during this health crises, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 24, 2020