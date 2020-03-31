|
|
|
Bill Barnes
Bill Barnes, 90, of Muldrow died Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Roland.
Graveside service will be noon Thursday at Upper Camp Creek Cemetery in Muldrow, under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Home in Muldrow.
He is survived by a daughter, Maurita Lynch; two sons, Jim and Bill Barnes; a sister, Betty Wallace; a brother, Teddy Barnes; eight grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 1, 2020