Bill Bozarth
Billy Wesley Bozarth, 84, of Pocola, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in Fort Smith. Bill was born Dec. 10, 1934, in Hastings, Okla., to Dee and Emma (Allen) Bozarth. He was a 20-year Marine Corps veteran who served in the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He received two Purple Hearts and retired as a first sergeant. He also retired from Ouachita Correctional Center.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Kiawana; his brothers, Carl and Howard; his sisters, Peggy, Grace and Fay; and his daughter, Billena.
Survivors include his sons, Brian Bozarth of Waldron and William Robinson of Wallace, N.C.; his brothers, Joe Pat Bozarth of Poteau and Johnny Bozarth of Fortson, Ga.; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Old Bokoshe Cemetery Pavilion in Bokoshe with the Rev. Jim Cook officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.
Published in Times Record on May 25, 2019