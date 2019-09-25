|
|
Bill Buckner Sr.
Funeral service for Bill Herbert Buckner Sr., 83, of Sallisaw will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw. Burial will follow at Buckner Cemetery in Sallisaw, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
He was born April 23, 1936, in Sallisaw to Oleta (Sparks) Buckner and Herbert "Buck" James Buckner. He passed away Sept. 25, 2019, in Fort Smith. He married Shirley Ray (Hickle) Buckner on March 4, 1960, in Buckeye, Ariz. She preceded him in death on Jan. 17, 2019. Mr. Buckner was a U.S. Air Force veteran and a road construction operating engineer. He was a member of Local No. 428 in Arizona and enjoyed wood turning as a hobby later in life.
Survivors include his children, Karen Hofstetter and Jeffrey of Sallisaw, Bill Buckner and Jessica of Sallisaw, Sean Buckner and Stephanie of Sallisaw and Maurine Orton and Everett of Lebanon, Okla.; 10 grandchildren, Clayton, Ashley, Cole, Connor, Sean, Melissa, Alyssa, Rileigh, Angela and Breann; nine great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Harper, Medley, Kennedye, Beau, Alexis, Aubrey Jo, Misa and Kenny; two sisters, Fonda Brookbank of Williams, Ariz., and Janice Aja of Buckeye; and numerous other relatives and friends. Special thanks to his caregiver: Rena Young for taking him through his journey home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents and three brothers, Bob, Frank and Lonnie Buckner.
Active pallbearers will be Bill Buckner Jr., William Sean Buckner, Richard Sean Buckner, Mark Watson, Cole Hofstetter and Connor Hofstetter.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 26, 2019