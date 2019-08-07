|
|
Bill Crotts
Bill Crotts, 84, of Alma passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Van Buren. He was born April 17, 1935, in Charleston to the late Daniel and Opal Crotts. He was a 1953 Alma High School graduate and went to Arkansas Tech on a football scholarship, but after one semester he saw the fish floppin' and the ducks flyin' and headed home. He was a member of Alma United Methodist Church, Alma Masonic Lodge No. 735, Order of the Eastern Star Remy No. 260 and the Arkansas Fur Trappers Association. He was a retired driver for ABF, having retired early to become a commercial fisherman.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Maxine Hall; and two brothers, Paul Crotts, and Willie Max Crotts.
He is survived by his wife, Donna of the home; two daughters, Debbie Brown and husband Ricky and Lisa O'Kelley and husband Tim, all of Alma; a son, Daryl Crotts and wife Pat of Altus; a sister, Marilyn Hawkins of Mulberry; a brother, David Crotts and wife Janee of Alma; seven grandchildren, Jerry Don Kelley (Jennifer), Wendi Bradley (Michael), Amanda Ewing (Barret), Jake O'Kelley (Holly), Hannah Crotts (Chris Huskey), Brandi Lanning (Aaron) and Rikki Turner (Justin); and nine great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Kelley, Caden Bradley, Welles Ewing, Cilas Bradley, Lennie Ewing, Olivia O'Kelley, Rylee Lanning, Gunner Lanning, Sam Turner and baby O'Kelley.
Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Hood, Hugh Spencer, Ronnie Milsap, Brad McDaniel, Gerald Provence and members of Alma Masonic Lodge No. 735.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Crawford County Healthcare and Rehabilitation and to Heart of Hospice.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 8, 2019