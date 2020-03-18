Home

Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home & Crematory
204 Ne F St
Stigler, OK 74462
(918) 967-2133
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Stigler, AR
View Map
Bill Fox


1938 - 2020
Bill Fox Obituary
Bill Fox
Bill T. Fox, age 82, passed away March 17, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Feb. 21, 1938, in Huntington to Audra and Flossie Ann (Hampton) Fox. He loved hunting, fishing, coaching, St. Louis Cardinals baseball and his family.
Bill was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Linda and C.B. Carter; and his parents.
He is survived by hiis wife, Sharon Fox of the home; three children, Leigha Fox of the Florida Keys, Justin Fox and wife Sue of Fargo, N.D., and Jessica Bailey and husband Aaron of Stigler, Okla.; four grandchildren, Jake and Kate Fox and Andrew and Audra Bailey; and numerous other relatives.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 21 at First United Methodist Church in Stigler with the Rev. Dr. Jim Hill officiating, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory of Stigler.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 20, 2020
