Bill Goodson

Bill J. Goodson, 71, of Van Buren passed away June 8, 2020. He was born May 21, 1949, in Fort Smith to Don and Virginia Goodson and was one of 14 children.

B.J. served as a U.S. Marine in the Vietnam War and retired from the civil service at Fort Chaffee. He was known for his compassion, sense of humor, tireless work ethic and love for his family and dogs. He was a master of trades and could fix or build anything. He never stopped moving, learning and striving to be a better person. He will be missed by everyone who had the privilege to call him a friend.

He is survived by a son, Harley Goodson; a daughter, Cyndi Goodson; two grandsons, Elijah Goodson-Finley and Mason Goodson; a brother, Dennis Goodson; and eight sisters, Wanda Chappell, Doris Hall, Sandra Smith, Brenda Henderson, Connie Bedwell, Cheryl Eubanks, Rita Harris and Sabrina Duncan.

Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Almost Home Shelter, 3390 Pointer Trail E., Van Buren, AR 72956.



