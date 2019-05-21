Home

Lewis-Roberts Funeral Chapel-Greenwood
2911 W Hwy 10
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2500
Bill Johnson Obituary
Bill Johnson
Bill Ross Johnson, 81, of Midland, passed away May 16, 2019, at Baptist Health Hospital in Fort Smith. He was born Oct. 3, 1937, in Hartford to Claude and Naomi (Shankle) Johnson. He traveled and worked out of IBEW Local Union 700 as a master electrician for 38 years. He was a musician who loved playing his guitar and working with his cattle.
He is survived by his sons, Jimmy Johnson of Fort Smith and Bob Johnson and wife (Stacy) of Siloam Springs; his brother, Claude Johnson of Hartford; the mother of his sons, Mary L. Parrish of Hackett; sister-in-law, Patsy Johnson of Booneville, Miss.; nephews, Tommy Johnson and wife (Martha) of Mansfield, Michael Johnson of Booneville, Miss., and Joe Enriquez of Carlsbad, N.M.; niece, Mitzy Johnson-Mills (John) of Starkville, Miss.; along with his great-nieces and -nephews, many cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Ralph A. Johnson of Booneville, Miss.; his sister, Ruth Enriquez; and his nephew, Tony Johnson of Hartford.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 2911 West AR-10, Greenwood.
Memorial Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Johnson Trades Scholarship c/o Gravette High School, 325 Lion Drive, Gravette, AR 72736. Each year scholarships will be given to graduating high school senior student entering a career, technical or trade program.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on May 22, 2019
