Bill Kelton
Bill R. Kelton was born July 16, 1928, in Black Jack, Okla., and went home to be with the Lord Saturday, May 18, 2019, at a local nursing home. He was a retired Methodist minister, having served churches in Hartford, Midland and Hackett, as well as City Heights and New Hope in Van Buren, He retired from Heritage Church as pastoral care pastor.
He was preceded in death by his parents, W.R. and Mary (Ross) Kelton; two sisters, Ruby King and Gwen Haggard; and one brother, M.B. Kelton.
Memorial service will be at noon Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Heritage United Methodist Church in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by his wife, Emma Lee (Hammontree) Kelton of the home; two sons, Steve Kelton of Van Buren and Kevin Kelton of Fort Smith; three grandchildren, Amanda Davis and husband Matt of Beebe, Daniel Kelton and wife Tara of Greenwood and Kelsey Kelton of Rogers; and four great-grandchildren, Georgia and Jack Davis of Beebe and Charlie and Chase Kelton of Greenwood.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heritage Church Building Fund, 1604 E. Pointer Trail, Van Buren, AR 72956.
Published in Times Record on May 19, 2019