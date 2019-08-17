|
|
Bill Kupers
William "Bill" J. Kupers, 45, of Fort Smith passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at a local hospital. He was born March 18, 1974, in Fort Smith to the late Ronald and Sylvia (Gossett) Kupers. Bill was a police officer for the Vian Police Department, a former detention center officer for the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office, an original member of the Public Guardian Motorcycle Club LEMC and completed CLEET training certification.
Bill is survived by two sons, Eddie and Kendell Kupers, both of Fort Smith; two brothers, David Kupers of Van Buren and Jeff Kupers of Shreveport, La.; and special friends, Rebecca and Chad Bandy and Paul Etzkorn.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home Chapel in Fort Smith with burial at Oak Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Chad Bandy, Butch Seaton, Israel Denny, Tommy Welch, Mark Fisher and Gary Summers.
Honorary pallbearers are members of the Public Guardian Motorcycle Club LEMC and his fellow officers.
The family will visit with friends 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 18, 2019