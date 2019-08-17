Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bill Kupers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill Kupers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bill Kupers Obituary
Bill Kupers
William "Bill" J. Kupers, 45, of Fort Smith passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at a local hospital. He was born March 18, 1974, in Fort Smith to the late Ronald and Sylvia (Gossett) Kupers. Bill was a police officer for the Vian Police Department, a former detention center officer for the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office, an original member of the Public Guardian Motorcycle Club LEMC and completed CLEET training certification.
Bill is survived by two sons, Eddie and Kendell Kupers, both of Fort Smith; two brothers, David Kupers of Van Buren and Jeff Kupers of Shreveport, La.; and special friends, Rebecca and Chad Bandy and Paul Etzkorn.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home Chapel in Fort Smith with burial at Oak Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Chad Bandy, Butch Seaton, Israel Denny, Tommy Welch, Mark Fisher and Gary Summers.
Honorary pallbearers are members of the Public Guardian Motorcycle Club LEMC and his fellow officers.
The family will visit with friends 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bill's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now