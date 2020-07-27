1/
Bill Langley
{ "" }
Bill Langley, 68, of Muldrow died July 24, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Assembly of God Church in Liberty with burial at Akins Cemetery in Sallisaw, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Muldrow. Attendees are asked to provide and wear their own masks.
He is survived by four daughters, Frankie Jackson, Sandy Peters, Crystal Shrum and Crystal McGuire; three sisters, Linda Armer, Ollie Cordova and Darlene Snail; two brothers, Emery and Daniel Langley; 10 grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Published in Times Record from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Agent Funeral Home
904 E Shawntel Smith Blvd
Muldrow, OK 74948
(918) 427-5221
