Bill Langley

Bill Langley, 68, of Muldrow died July 24, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Assembly of God Church in Liberty with burial at Akins Cemetery in Sallisaw, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Muldrow. Attendees are asked to provide and wear their own masks.

He is survived by four daughters, Frankie Jackson, Sandy Peters, Crystal Shrum and Crystal McGuire; three sisters, Linda Armer, Ollie Cordova and Darlene Snail; two brothers, Emery and Daniel Langley; 10 grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store