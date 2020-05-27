|
Bill McHenry Sr.
Bill McHenry Sr., 61, of Sallisaw died Sunday, May 24, 2020, in Tulsa.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Duncan Cemetery in Sallisaw, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by his wife, Clara; a daughter, Amanda Sharp; three sons, Billy McHenry Jr. and Clint and Danial McHenry; two sisters, Wilma Reynolds and Sharon Harl; two brothers, Tommy and Walter McHenry; and seven grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on May 28, 2020