Bill Moore
Bill Moore
Dr. Bill L. Moore of Barling left this Earth on Monday, July 27, 2020. He was born April 29, 1936, in the city of Benton to the late John W. Moore Sr. and Mae Z. (Rupp) Moore. After graduation from Benton High School and Peabody Teachers College in Nashville, Tenn., he attended Loyola Dental School in New Orleans and served two years in the U.S. Army with the rank of captain in the Dental Corps.
Following his military service, Dr. Moore opened a dental practice in Fort Smith, where he practiced from 1964 until his first retirement in 1994. Not being able to keep himself busy, he began a stint of being a traveling dentist to military bases throughout the United States in order to meet the dental needs of military personnel, until his second retirement in 2015.
Dr. Moore is survived by three sons, Dr. W. Wesley Moore and wife Staci Stancil Moore of Fort Smith and their children Kirby Moore and Collin Moore; David L. Moore of Van Buren and his daughters, Nicole (Moore) Poole and husband Jeff and Maddie (Moore) Wright and husband Hayden; and Christopher A. Moore and wife Kathryn Moore of Fayetteville and their sons Griffin Moore and Dylan Moore; and a great-granddaughter, Emma Poole.
Per Dr. Moore's specific instructions, the family will forgo a funeral and conduct a private family gathering. One of Dr. Moore's final requests was to thank all of his longtime friends and each and every patient for their friendships and relationships over his lifetime and 51 years of dentistry.
Dr. Moore's father once told him that a parent's job is to make their children's lives better than their own; Dr. Moore succeeded.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services, 914 N. 32nd St., Fort Smith, (479) 434-3901.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests all donations be made to the Artemis Project.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jul. 29 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Home - Eastlawn Chapel
1908 S. Memorial
Tulsa, OK 74112
918-622-1155
