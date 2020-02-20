|
Bill Morris
Bill H. Morris, 80, of Sallisaw died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Sallisaw.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Marble City Cemetery under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallsaw.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon; two daughters, Sherry Mitchell of Marble City and Samantha Galvan of Sallisaw; four sons, Johnny, Gary and Shawn Morris, all of Sallisaw, and Morgan Morris of Marble City; a sister, Olene Frederick of Brushy; three brothers, Troy and Tommy Morris, both of Marble City, and Leroy Morris of Muskogee, Okla.; and Tommy Morris of Marble City; 15 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 2-8 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 21, 2020