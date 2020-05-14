Home

Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Viewing
Friday, May 15, 2020
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Liberty Cemetery
Bill Oldham


1943 - 2020
Bill Oldham Obituary
Bill Oldham
Bill Oldham, 76, of Van Buren passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born July 4, 1943, in Fort Smith to the late Ernest and Reba Oldham. He retired from Anco Tool & Die in Fort Smith, was a lifetime member of the Crawford County Mounted Patrol, and a member of Grand Avenue Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Isaacs.
He is survived by his wife, Juanita of the home; a daughter, Diane Hicks of Alma; four sons, Billy Nichols of Van Buren, Michael Nichols of Fort Smith, Donald Nichols of Muldrow and Steven Nichols of Van Buren; a sister, Shirley Stewart of Fort Smith; 13 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
Private graveside service will be held at at Liberty Cemetery in Greenwood, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, May 15 at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Jamey Releford, Waylon Case, Kevin Hicks, Christopher Nichols, David Nichols, Charles Deshazo and Brandon Nichols.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on May 15, 2020
