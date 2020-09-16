Bill Reid
Bill H. Reid, age 80, of Fayetteville passed from this life on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. He was born April 15, 1940, in Fort Smith, a son of the late L. Dean Reid and Ettena Maxine Hewett Reid.
Bill married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Jimmie, on Dec. 20, 1960. Bill and Jimmie raised four children, Heath, Mike, Phillip and Christina, with love and faith in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Throughout his life, He was a persistent positive influence, not only for his family, but for all that met him.
He received his bachelor's degree in engineering from Missouri School of Mines at Rolla, Mo., and his master's degree in sanitary engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology. He served as an engineering director for 26 years with the U.S. Public Health Service and ultimately earned the rank of captain. He was awarded the Outstanding Service Medal for his exceptional achievements in program development and administration, outstanding engineering contributions and extraordinary service for providing water and sanitation to Native American tribes across the country.
In his retirement, Bill and Jimmie enjoyed traveling the world. From their extensive windshield time in their RVs, getting their sea legs on cruises, to fighting through jet lag on overseas flights, they saw 37 states and 15 countries. Their adventures always included family, good friends, good times and often good bottles of wine.
Preceding him in death were his sons, Heath and Mike; an infant child; and two brothers, Jim Reid and Chuck Reid.
Survivors are his wife, Jimmie Price Reid; a son, Phillip Reid (Melissa) of Springdale; a daughter, Christina Stech (Brian) of Draper, Utah; a brother, Tom Reid (Carolyn) of Sapulpa, Okla.; a sister, Anette Nix (DeWitt) of Eufaula, Okla.; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Private family committal service will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Nelson Berna Funeral Home. Attendees are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Visitation will be 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21 at First Baptist Church in Elkins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to First Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 765, Elkins, AR, 72727, or online at www.fbcelkins.com
.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.nelsonberna.com
.