Bill Shaffer
Bill Shaffer
Billy E. Shaffer passed from this life on July 18, 2020. Bill was born Jan. 23, 1936, in Van Buren. As a child, he spent his summers visiting family in the Rio Grande Valley of south Texas. He served in the U.S. Army and was a graduate of the University of Arkansas. He lived in Fort Smith for a majority of his life and was a member of First Baptist Church. For 32 years, Bill taught history at Northside High School and coached the golf team there for several years. An avid golfer all of his life, Bill and his wife returned to south Texas for the warm winters that allowed him to hit the links year-round. Bill enjoyed sharing his love of golf and travel with his greatest love — his family.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Adam Shaffer and Jewel (Moses) Shaffer.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Norma; three daughters, Rochelle Loewen, Vickie Spicer and husband Dale and Renee Campbell and husband Philip; and five grandchildren, Adam Spicer and wife Chasity, Josh Loewen and wife Callie, Jason Spicer, Emily Loewen and Colin Campbell; and two great-grandsons, Gabriel and Ethan Spicer.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 22 at Edwards Funeral Chapel. Private burial will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Heart of Hospice Foundation, 1401 S. Waldron Road, Suite 201, Fort Smith, AR 72903.
To view his online guestbook, please go to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Jul. 20 to Jul. 22, 2020.
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
4797828203
