|
|
|
Bill Shelley
Bill Shelley, 81, of Rudy died Saturday, April 20, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren. Interment of ashes will be held at a later date at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; six daughters, Lori, Lisa, Dawn, Lisa, B.J. and Sherry; four sons, Leslie, Billy, Christopher and Gregory; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More