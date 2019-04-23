Home

Bill Shelley, 81, of Rudy died Saturday, April 20, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren. Interment of ashes will be held at a later date at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; six daughters, Lori, Lisa, Dawn, Lisa, B.J. and Sherry; four sons, Leslie, Billy, Christopher and Gregory; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 24, 2019
