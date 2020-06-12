Bill Vick Jr.
William "Bill" Lee Vick Jr., 73, of Oak Creek, Wis., passed away June 10, 2020, in Milwaukee. He was born Oct. 3, 1946, in Fort Smith to William Lee and Jayne (Boozman) Vick. He held a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from Arkansas Tech University. The majority of his career was in his chosen profession as a chemist in the food production industry. His career took him to several states including Texas, Alabama,Tennesseeand Wisconsin. Bill was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Arkansas Razorbacks fan.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and a stepson, Erick Schmidling.
He is survived by his girlfriend, Jackie Reed; a sister, Sharon Vaughn of Fort Smith; two brothers, Bruce Vick and wife Brenda of Fort Smith and Brian Vick and wife Betty of Van Buren; five nieces and nephews, Chris and Brandi Vick, Angela and Michael Johnson, Todd and Carrie Vick, Brandon and Shana Vick and Matthew and Christina Vick; two great-nieces; four great-nephews; an aunt, Pat Echols of Fort Smith; and six cousins, Vickey Boozman, Dan and Becky Brambl, Jim and Susan Echols, John and Cathy Boozman, Bob and Becky Echols and Debbie and Michael Malone.
Family service will be held at Oak Cemetery in Fort Smith. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Milwaukee Cremation.
Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.