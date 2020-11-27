Billie Abshere
Billie Marie Francis Abshere, 78, of Barling passed away Nov. 26, 2020, in Barling. She was born Dec. 20, 1941, in Charleston to Lavern Francis and Lavada Mainard Mendenhall. She retired from Rheem.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister-in-law, Barbara Francis.
She is survived by three children, Denise Abshere and companion Mike, Sandy Turrentine and husband Lester and Jeff Abshere and wife Sandy; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Phyllis Abshere and husband Dan; and a brother, Tommy Francis.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to the employees of Ashton Place Health and Rehabilitation for the care and empathy that was given to Billie the past eight months.
Private services to honor Billie's life will be held by the family. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Smith Mortuary in Charleston.
Online condolences may be made at www.smithmortuaryinc.com
.