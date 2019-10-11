Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Billie Barnes

Billie Barnes Obituary
Billie Barnes
Billie Elizabeth Barnes, 83, of Van Buren died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.
No services are planned. Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
She is survived by a daughter, Lisa Barnes-Gray of Van Buren; two sons, Daniel Barnes of Bell, Fla., and Harold Barnes of Hope; two brothers, James Purcell Jr. of Columbia, Md., and Charles Barnes of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 12, 2019
