Billie Cluck
Billie Jean Cluck, 91, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2020, in Fort Smith of natural causes. She was born Billie Jean Avants on April 2, 1929, in North Little Rock. She lived in Oppelo, Booneville and Muskogee, Okla., then most of her life in Fort Smith.
She was an active member of Bluff Avenue Baptist Church for many years. Billie ran a clean, tidy ship in a house full of men. The wife of a veteran, a hairdresser, and later a retail clerk, she was always moving. Her hands gave perms, snapped life jackets, folded countless slacks, made the best pecan tarts and macaroni and cheese, flipped through hundreds of romance novels and held loved ones hands when it was needed. She was a classic lady and a product of her generation — the Greatest Generation. She never left the door without her hair, earrings and makeup in place. Her own words sum up the inner beauty that matched her outer beauty when she wrote, "We didn't have much, but we did have love, and that's all that mattered."
Billie was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur Avants and Julia Evans; her siblings, J.B. Avants, Leoma Vaught and William Avants; and her husband Ralph, Cluck.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Dr. Darrell Cluck and Pat Cohn, Allen and Cindy Cluck and Dr. Rodney Cluck and Peggy Hughes Cluck; her grandchildren, Jessica Watkins, Robbie Cluck, Jarrod Cluck and Sadie Cluck; and her great-grandchildren, Hallie and Connor Watkins.
Private burial and memorial service will be held at a later date. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
