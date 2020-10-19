Billie Faye Waganer
Billie Faye (Millard) Waganer, 91, of Waldron went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. She was born April 15, 1929, in Blue Ball to W.B. and Faye (Hale) Millard.
Billie Faye and her husband, the Rev. Sam Waganer, dedicated their lives to the ministry and pastored at many churches, including Grayson Assembly of God Church in Booneville, Union Assembly of God Church in Paris, Adams Chapel in Heflin, La., Faith Assembly of God Church in Lubbock, Texas, and First Assembly of God Church in Waldron for over 20 years. Billie Faye was a member of First Assembly of God Church in Waldron and after her husband retired from pastoring in 1989, she began doing childcare in their home. She enjoyed 30 years of helping to raise scores of babies and children in Scott County and making lifelong friends along the way, who she loved and treated like family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 62 years, Sam Waganer; two sisters, Evalena Phillips and Jonnie Dunson; and a brother, Jessie Millard.
She is survived by a large group of family and friends, including a sister, Ida Hawthorne of Mansfield; three beloved children, Mike Waganer and wife Diane and Carolyn Nichols and husband Bill, both of Van Buren, and Cathy Sandifer and husband Eddie of Waldron; nine grandchildren, Rebecca Caufield and husband Doug of Van Buren, Sam Waganer, Cassie Williams and Michael Sandifer, all of Fort Smith, Justin Smith and wife Andra of Springdale, Angela Wigton and husband Joe of Watsontown, Pa., Susan Mizell and husband Gabe of Booneville, Jodi Miner and husband Caleb of Greenwood and Nikkita Marshall and husband Alex of Russellville; 12 great-grandchildren, Isaiah Caufield, Jake Wigton and wife Teneile, Zachery Wigton and wife Brittany, Joei Wigton, Dayton Mizell, Cort Mizell, Jaxon Mizell, Noah Williams, Caleb Williams, Adelaide Nichols, Griffin Miner and Theodore Marshall, due January 2021; and four great-great-grandchildren, Kayden Wigton, Kohl Wigton, Kash Wigton and Bethany Roush.
Graveside memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Egypt Cemetery in Blue Ball with the Rev. Donnie Wagner officiating, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Waldron.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Sam Waganer, Justin Smith, Michael Sandifer, Dayton Mizell, Cort Mizell, Jaxon Mizell, Noah Williams, Caleb Williams and Keith Roets.
Honorary pallbearers are Bill Nichols, Edward Sandifer, Doug Caufield, Joe Wigton, Gabe Mizell, Caleb Miner, Jeremy Williams, Alex Marshall, Jake Wigton, Zack Wigton and her nephews.
