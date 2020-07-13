Billie McClure
Billie J. McClure, 88 of Van Buren passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 in a local hospital. She was a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde McClure, her son, Clyde Dale McClure, her parents, James and Stella (Crowder) Kling and a brother, Danny Kling; one grandson, Grant McClure.
A private family service was held at 11 AM, Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Gill Cemetery Arbor in Van Buren under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
She is survived by two sons, Alan Ray McClure and wife, Sue of Kansas City, Kansas, Fred Robert McClure and wife, Phyllis of Van Buren; one brother, Ray Kling of Van Buren; five grandchildren, Misty Henderson, Austin McClure, Bridget Hargis, Matthew and Charlie McClure; eight great grandchildren.
