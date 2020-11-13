1/
Billie Noel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billie Noel
Billie Louise Noel, 90, of Sallisaw died Nov. 12, 2020.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Marble City Cemetery, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
She is survived by six daughters, Charlene Taylor, Judy Copeland, Janice Hunter and Fay, Dixie and Debra Noel; three sons, Joel, Frank and Calvin Noel; two sisters, Beverly Hensley and Kay Morris; a brother, Carl Crawford; 40 grandchildren; and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, 2-8 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Agent & Mallory Martin Funeral Home
123 S Wheeler Ave
Sallisaw, OK 74955
(918) 775-4446
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved