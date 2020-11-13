Billie Noel

Billie Louise Noel, 90, of Sallisaw died Nov. 12, 2020.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Marble City Cemetery, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.

She is survived by six daughters, Charlene Taylor, Judy Copeland, Janice Hunter and Fay, Dixie and Debra Noel; three sons, Joel, Frank and Calvin Noel; two sisters, Beverly Hensley and Kay Morris; a brother, Carl Crawford; 40 grandchildren; and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, 2-8 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.



