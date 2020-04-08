|
Billie Plummer
Billie Don Plummer, 77, of Poteau passed away Monday April 6, 2020, at his home. Billie Don was born to Gladys and Ruthie Plummer in Poteau. Billie lived in Kansas City, Mo, in his early adulthood before returning back home to Oklahoma. Billie and Barbara owned the Raiders Den and Pirates Cove school stores for almost 40 years. He probably handed every child who went to school in Poteau a pizza pocket at some point. Billie enjoyed his time at the school store. He said he "learned a lot of patience from it." Billie liked the simple things in life, spending time with his wife Donna and was an avid collector of memorabilia.
Billie was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Benny and and his wife Georgia Plummer and Vernon Plummer; a brother-in-law, Neal Doggett; a niece, Sandra Plummer; and his wife of 35 years and the mother of his children, Barbara Plummer.
Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Donna Plummer of the home; a daughter and son-in-law, Melisa "Sissy" and Dwayne Leonard of Howe; a son and daughter-in-law, Kerry and Beth Plummer of Poteau; a brother, Damon Plummer; nine grandchildren, Kyler Plummer and A.J. and Fernando Gutierrez, all of Poteau, Tayley and Shane Abrahams, both of Pocola, Lexy McDaniel of Fort Smith, Brittney Leonard of Houston and Marsha and Aaron Holt, both of Booneville; five great-grandchildren, Aria, Mila, Kenia, Tristen and Brayden; a sister-n-law, Sherrie McBride, 11 beloved nieces and nephews, Kim Martin, Tammy Plummer, Chris and Brooke Doggett, Sandy and Joey Skinner, Taylor Green, Caleb Martin, Casey and Jason Plummer and Chris Brockett; and a host of other family members and cousins.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Grace Manor Funeral Home in Poteau.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Poteau Valley Humane Society, P.O.Box 12, Poteau, OK 74953.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 9, 2020