Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Dyer Cemetery
1946 - 2019
Billie Roberts Obituary
Billie Roberts
Billie Roberts, 73, of Coal Hill passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at her home. She was a nurses aide at Methodist Nursing Home. She was born in Rosedale, Miss., on April 26, 1946, to the late Lester L. and Martha L. (Atkins) Roberts.
She was also preceded in death by a son, William Buckhanan; a daughter, Rita Ellsworth; a sister, Kathren Keith; and two brothers, Bobby and Billy Roberts.
The service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept 18, 2019, at Dyer Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Survivors include two sons, Robert Buckhanan and wife Sherry of Van Buren and Billy Fusher and wife Tammie of Johnson City, Tenn.; a sister, Maxine Powell of Coal Hill; 12 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Ocker Chapel, 917 U.S. 64 East, Alma.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 16, 2019
