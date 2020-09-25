Billie Sehorn
Billie Sehorn, 87, of Fort Smith passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. She was born May 16, 1933, in Wilburton, Okla., to William and Sara Riddle. She retired from Whirlpool and was a member of First Baptist Church in Arkoma.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Carl O. Finney; her second husband, Derald Sehorn; a daughter, Janet Sehorn; a son, Ronald Sehorn; and two sisters, Christine Thomas and Bertha Swanner.
She is survived by two sons, Odell Finney of Horn Lake, Miss., and Lance Sehorn and wife Clara of Plano, Texas; a sister, Sabrina Traylor and husband Bobby of Mansfield; a brother, Charlie Riddle and wife Adrienne of Waldron; two grandchildren, Shawn and Ryan Finney; and a great-grandchild, Jaxton Finney.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28 at Sehorn Cemetery, near Waldron. Arrangements are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary in Fort Smith.
