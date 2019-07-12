Home

Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
U.S. National Cemetery
Fort Smith, AR
Billie Trosper


1928 - 2019
Billie Trosper Obituary
Billie Trosper
Billie Trosper, 91, of Alma passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019. She was born April 29, 1928, in Fort Smith to the late Harry and Billie Coughlan. She graduated from Northside High School and helped in the planning of all of her class reunions. She was a member of Maple Shade Church of the Nazarene in Alma. She retired from Dixie Cup.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Trosper; and a sister, Connie Choate.
She is survived by two daughters, Carol Mayhew and husband Frank of Mulberry and Linda Scott of Alma; a son, Bill St. Mary and wife Leann of Tontitown; a stepson, Greg Trosper and wife Debbie of Fort Smith; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Start for Children and Families, 4401 Kibler Road, Van Buren, AR 72956.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on July 13, 2019
