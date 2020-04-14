Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Gracelawn Cemetery
Van Buren, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billie Wilbanks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billie Wilbanks


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billie Wilbanks Obituary
Billie Wilbanks
Billie Wilbanks, 89, of Van Buren entered into rest on Monday, April 13, 2020, in Alma. She was born Aug. 24, 1930, in Mulberry.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Tilford.
She is survived by two daughters, Hollie Woods and husband Kenneth and Christy Mayo and husband Robert, both of Van Buren; two sons, Buddy Wilbanks and wife Reba of Mulberry and John Wilbanks and wife Sandi of Redland, Okla.; five grandchildren, Michael Haley, Erik Mayo, Rachel Mayo, Mia Jensen and Trevor Wilbanks; and three great-grandchildren, Canaan Wilbanks, Averie Grace Wilbanks and Danielle Rose Cummins.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 16 at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -