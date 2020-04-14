|
Billie Wilbanks
Billie Wilbanks, 89, of Van Buren entered into rest on Monday, April 13, 2020, in Alma. She was born Aug. 24, 1930, in Mulberry.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Tilford.
She is survived by two daughters, Hollie Woods and husband Kenneth and Christy Mayo and husband Robert, both of Van Buren; two sons, Buddy Wilbanks and wife Reba of Mulberry and John Wilbanks and wife Sandi of Redland, Okla.; five grandchildren, Michael Haley, Erik Mayo, Rachel Mayo, Mia Jensen and Trevor Wilbanks; and three great-grandchildren, Canaan Wilbanks, Averie Grace Wilbanks and Danielle Rose Cummins.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 16 at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 15, 2020