Billy Abernathy
Billy "Bill" G. Abernathy, 84, died Thursday, May 23, 2019, at his home.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Christ Community Fellowship in Mena under the direction of Beasley-Wood Funeral Home in Mena.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Jo; a daughter, Melinda Stevenson of Houston; two sons, Robert and Richard Abernathy, both of Bryant; a sister, Eva Miller; a brother, Ted Abernathy; seven grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on May 25, 2019
