Billy Adam

Billy Joe Adam, 88, of Mulberry passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at his home. He was born Feb. 13, 1932, in Keota to James and Ola (Harris) Adam. He was a retired construction worker, a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War and a freemason.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Joetta Collins; a son, Allen Adams; and a sister, Betty Dalton.

Survivors include his wife, Lovida Adam of the home; two daughters, Eva Denise Adam of Mulberry and Emma Jean Steelman and husband Butch of Heavener; a sister, Maggie Marie Wolford; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Family-held memorial service with military honors will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 28 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.



