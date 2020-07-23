1/
Billy Adam
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billy Adam
Billy Joe Adam, 88, of Mulberry passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at his home. He was born Feb. 13, 1932, in Keota to James and Ola (Harris) Adam. He was a retired construction worker, a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War and a freemason.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Joetta Collins; a son, Allen Adams; and a sister, Betty Dalton.
Survivors include his wife, Lovida Adam of the home; two daughters, Eva Denise Adam of Mulberry and Emma Jean Steelman and husband Butch of Heavener; a sister, Maggie Marie Wolford; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Family-held memorial service with military honors will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 28 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ocker Funeral Home of Alma
917 Highway 64 E
Alma, AR 72921
(479) 632-3444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocker Funeral Home of Alma

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved