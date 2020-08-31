1/
Billy Bailey
Billy Don Bailey, 75, of Claremore, Okla., died Aug. 27, 2020, in Houston.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at First Church of the Nazarene in Muldrow with burial at Memory Gardens Cemetery, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Muldrow.
He is survived by his wife, Lynda; two daughters, Annette Hinshaw and Stephanie Holstead; two sons, Bill and David Bailey; 14 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
