Billy Bailey

Billy Don Bailey, 75, of Claremore, Okla., died Aug. 27, 2020, in Houston.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at First Church of the Nazarene in Muldrow with burial at Memory Gardens Cemetery, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Muldrow.

He is survived by his wife, Lynda; two daughters, Annette Hinshaw and Stephanie Holstead; two sons, Bill and David Bailey; 14 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store