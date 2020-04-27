|
|
Billy Basden
Billy Wayne Basden, age 67, of Tulsa passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020. He was born Feb. 8, 1953, to Frank and Hazel Basden. He worked at Whirlpool for 38 years. He loved hunting, fishing, being outdoors, cutting trees for firewood and collecting arrowheads. He loved his family dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Shirley Holley.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Basden; a daughter, Brenda Ferguson; his grandchildren, Cachet and Reginald Morris, Tre Kelley and Ariel and Jamion Richards; six sisters, Erlene and Neal Prentice, Donna and Austin Cox, Glenda and Rodney Karch, Vickie and Jack Horton, Jean Daniels and Ann and Brent Fuhrman; three brothers, Don and Edie Basden, Clay and Beverly Basden and Doug and Shannon Basden; and many nieces and nephews.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Rose Hill Funeral Home in Tulsa.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 29 at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 29, 2020