Billy Brashear
Billy Ray Brashear, 85, of Alma passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. He was born March 8, 1934, in Denning to the late Bee Taft and Edith Fern (Berry) Brashear. He was a retired mechanic for Hugg & Hall. He loved joking around with everyone he came across. He liked to be early everywhere he went. He was proud of all his girls. He always had everything in its place and a place for everything. He liked to seed potted plants and share them with friends and family and kept the local birds fed year-round with his many feeders. He could name every species.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Floydine "Granny Sue" Brashear; a daughter, Mary Blythe; and a grandson, Robert Adams.
He is survived by his longtime companion, Nita Kay Drake of Central City; six daughters, Deborah Pearson of Van Buren, Kathy Cunningham of Stillwater, Okla., Bobbie Marley of Rudy, Patti Brasuell of Fayetteville and Elizabeth Brashear and Kelly Hannah, both of Alma; two brothers, E.L. Brashear of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Jerrell Brashear of Monzoneta, Colo.; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Bolton Cemetery in Alma, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with friends from 6-7 p.m. Monday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 24, 2019