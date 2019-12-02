Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Buchalla
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Buchalla

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy Buchalla Obituary
Billy Buchalla
Billy "Wild Bill" Don Buchalla, 85, of Alma passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at his home. He was born Aug. 30, 1934, in Van Buren to the late Franklin and Margie Buchalla. He served in the U.S. Navy. He was a retired truck driver and security guard and an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a Baptist faith.
He is survived by his wife, Jessie of the home; two daughters, Rhonda Foley and husband Harold and Stacy Bane and husband Bobby, all of Van Buren; a son, Michael Carson and wife Amanda of Alma; 14 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Gracelawn Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Michael Carson, Clifford Arterberry, Nicholas Houston, Chastin Adams, Waylon Tuck, Eric Graham and Dustin Graham.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -