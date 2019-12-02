|
|
Billy Buchalla
Billy "Wild Bill" Don Buchalla, 85, of Alma passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at his home. He was born Aug. 30, 1934, in Van Buren to the late Franklin and Margie Buchalla. He served in the U.S. Navy. He was a retired truck driver and security guard and an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a Baptist faith.
He is survived by his wife, Jessie of the home; two daughters, Rhonda Foley and husband Harold and Stacy Bane and husband Bobby, all of Van Buren; a son, Michael Carson and wife Amanda of Alma; 14 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Gracelawn Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Michael Carson, Clifford Arterberry, Nicholas Houston, Chastin Adams, Waylon Tuck, Eric Graham and Dustin Graham.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 3, 2019