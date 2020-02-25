Home

Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
the family residence
Billy Cameron Obituary
Billy Cameron
Billy Wayne Cameron, 67, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at his home. He was a self-employed auto mechanic.
He was preceded in death by a son, Terry Cameron; his parents, Earnest and Myrtle Mae (Rush) Cameron; five sisters; and two brothers.
He is survived by his wife, Sue (Price) Cameron of the home; a daughter, Carrie Gattis of Van Buren; two sons, Justen Cameron of Fort Smith and Will Cameron of Wilmington, N.C.; five sisters, Shirley Watkins of Mulberry, Darlene Johnson of Van Buren, Linda Preston of Mountainburg and Cathy Hall and Vickie Jones, both of Fort Smith; a brother, Floyd Cameron of Mountainburg; and 19 grandchildren.
Family-held celebration of life will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at the family residence. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 26, 2020
