Home

POWERED BY

Services
Agent Funeral Home
123 S Wheeler Ave
Sallisaw, OK 74955
(918) 775-4414
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Choate
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Choate Jr.

Send Flowers
Billy Choate Jr. Obituary
Billy Choate Jr.
Billy Choate Jr., 63, of Marble City died Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Sallisaw.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Choate Cemetery in Vian, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by his wife, Susie; a daughter, Kendra Campbell; a son, Clay Choate; two sisters, Lavonne Ely and Sheila Choate; three brothers, Kelly, Watie and Leslie Choate; and nine grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -