Billy Choate Jr.
Billy Choate Jr., 63, of Marble City died Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Sallisaw.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Choate Cemetery in Vian, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by his wife, Susie; a daughter, Kendra Campbell; a son, Clay Choate; two sisters, Lavonne Ely and Sheila Choate; three brothers, Kelly, Watie and Leslie Choate; and nine grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 31, 2020