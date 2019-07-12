|
|
Billy Cole
Billy Don Cole, 86, has made his entrance to heaven, reunited with his beloved wife of 61 years, Betty Jo (Fisher) Cole on Thursday, July 11, 2019. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and retired from McKesson Drug, where he had been employed for 45 years. He was a charter member of Alma Heights Missionary Baptist Church, where he was a deacon. He was also a lifelong Airedale fan. He loved spending time in his yard, gardening and growing anything that would bloom. He was born April 12, 1933, in Mulberry to the late Merle and Lillie Mae (Henson) Cole.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sisters, Carmel Adams, Joyce Treat and Frances Roe; and his brothers, Henson and Jesse Cole.
Celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at Ocker Chapel in Alma with interment at New Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Survivors include one son, Don and Nancy Cole of Roland; four daughters, Rhonda and Billy Thomas, Suzy and David Ferguson and Ann and Steve Coody, all of Alma, and Janet and John Carter of Texarkana, Ark.; four sisters, Sue Dowd of Texarkana, Texas, Merle Ann Stovall of Mountain Home, Marsha Mirra of Gulf Breeze, Fla., and Pamela Hudson of Batesville; two brothers, Bobby Cole of Alma and Tommy Cole of Sand Springs, Okla.; 14 grandchildren, Lee Ann Miranda, Marc Miranda, Ryan Coody, Kristin Wagner and husband Steven, Katelyn Ferguson, Christina Cole, Kelby Taylor and husband Paxton, Drake Carter and wife Amber, Brianna Coody, Mattison Carter, Matt Cole, Josh Cole, Andrew Thomas and wife Mona and John Thomas and wife Cindy; and great-grandchildren, Genevieve Miranda, Kayson Carter, Max Shackelford, Cara Thomas and Jacob Thomas.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons and grandsons-in-law.
The family will visit with friends 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Ocker Funeral Home of Alma, 917 US-64 East, Alma.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alma Heights Children Ministries, P.O. Box 546, Alma, AR 72921; or the memorial of your choice.
Published in Times Record from July 13 to July 14, 2019