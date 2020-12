Or Copy this URL to Share

Billy Combs Jr.

Billy Dean Combs Jr., 51, of Cedarville died Nov. 14, 2020.

Burial of ashes will be at Sacred Heart of Mary Cemetery in Barling at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home.

He is survived by five siblings, Sandy Moats, Sammy Warren and Jessica, Steve and Stan Combs.



