Billy Combs Jr.
1969 - 2020
Billy Dean Combs Jr., 51, of Cedarville passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. He was born March 9, 1969, in Vacaville, Solano County, Calif. He was adopted at birth by Billy Dean Combs Sr. and Clara "Cookie" Elizabeth Ermann Combs. From the moment they brought him home at three-days-old, he was adored by his parents.
He grew up back and forth between Ponca City, Okla., Fort Smith and Cedarville. He did a short stint in the U.S. Army. He followed in the family tradition of auto body work and mostly did auto painting. He spent countless hours in the mountains and forest around his home in Cedarville: hiking, hunting, fishing and looking for mushrooms. He loved the forest and the mountains, and that is where he died.
He was married for a short time to Cynthia Combs, but they later divorced.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill in 2001 and Cookie in 2019.
He is survived by five siblings, Steve Combs of Ponca City, Stan Combs of Rogersville, Mo., Sammy Warren of Twin Falls, Idaho, Sandy Moats of Emmett, Idaho, and Jessica Combs of Fort Smith; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Memorial service and interment of ashes will be at Sacred Heart of Mary Cemetery in Barling at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, please go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.

Published in Times Record from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
4794745081
