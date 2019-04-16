Home

Billy Cooper Obituary
Billy Cooper
Billy Cooper, 65, of Van Buren passed away April 13, 2019. He was born July 8, 1953, in Greenwood. He worked at Hiram Walker.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosa Ann Cooper; and his daughter, Stacy Cooper.
He is survived by six sons, Nick, Chris, David, Kevin, James and Joel Cooper; one sister, Leslie Cooper; one brother; Jason Cooper; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two great-great-children.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith. Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 17, 2019
