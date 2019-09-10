|
Billy Corbit
Billy Gene Corbit, 88, formerly of Muldrow, died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Choctaw, Okla.
Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Blackjack Cemetery in Muldrow under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Service.
He is survived by a daughter, Sandy Jernigan of Choctaw; a son, Ronnie Corbit of Bella Vista; two sisters, Vina Johnson of Muldrow and Linda Raney of Roland; three brothers, Johnny Corbit of Muldrow, Gerald Corbit of Roland and Gary Corbit of Fort Smith; 15 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 11, 2019